The Release Date Of Ranveer Singh's '83' Is Out
- The release date of Ranveer Singh's most awaited movie '83' is unveiled!
- It will hit the big screens on Christmas and will make us witness the magical moments of the Indian Cricket World Cup win in 1983!
As the Maharashtra government has announced that the theatres can be opened from 22nd October, 2021, the makers who are eagerly waiting for this announcement are creating a buzz on social media announcing the release dates of their upcoming movies. Just now we have witnessed the announcement of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi release date. Now, it's Ranveer Singh's turn! His '83' movie is the most-awaited one of the season as it showcases the glimpses of 1983 Indian Cricket world cup moments.
Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter and announced the release date of his '83' movie… Take a look!
Along with sharing a new poster from the movie, he also wrote, "It's time… 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83."
The poster looked awesome as Ranveer Singh who is stepping into the shoes of great Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev is seen with all his team on the ground in all smiles.
Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and dropped it on his Twitter page.
The movie will be released on the occasion of Christmas and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages too.
83 movie is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala under Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.
This movie has Deepika Padukone playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife. We will also provide the list of Indian cricket team from the movie '83'… Have a look!
Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev
Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal
Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar
Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath
Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu
Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani
Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil
Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar
Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri
Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad
Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma
Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny
R Badree – Sunil Valson
Boman Irani – Farook Engineer
Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of the Indian cricket team of 1983).
Get ready to witness the reel game of the 1983 Cricket world cup on the occasion of the Christmas festival!