The Release Date Of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ Is Out

As the Maharashtra government has announced that the theatres can be opened from 22nd October, 2021, the makers who are eagerly waiting for this announcement are creating a buzz on social media announcing the release dates of their upcoming movies. Just now we have witnessed the announcement of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi release date. Now, it's Ranveer Singh's turn! His '83' movie is the most-awaited one of the season as it showcases the glimpses of 1983 Indian Cricket world cup moments.



Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter and announced the release date of his '83' movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing a new poster from the movie, he also wrote, "It's time… 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83."

The poster looked awesome as Ranveer Singh who is stepping into the shoes of great Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev is seen with all his team on the ground in all smiles.

Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and dropped it on his Twitter page.

The movie will be released on the occasion of Christmas and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages too.

83 movie is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala under Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

This movie has Deepika Padukone playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife. We will also provide the list of Indian cricket team from the movie '83'… Have a look!

Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev

Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal

Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar

Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath

Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu

Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani

Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil

Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar

Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri

Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad

Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma

Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny

R Badree – Sunil Valson

Boman Irani – Farook Engineer

Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of the Indian cricket team of 1983).

Get ready to witness the reel game of the 1983 Cricket world cup on the occasion of the Christmas festival!