The Release Dates Of Akshay Kumar’s 4 Upcoming Movies Bring A Celebration Aura At Cinema Halls

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar always holds 5-6 projects and tries his best to entertain the audience. From Sooryavanshi to Atrangi Re, all his upcoming movies are the most awaited ones. Off late, the makers of 'Atrangi Re' movie have unveiled the release date of this periodic love tale. Along with this flick, even the release dates of Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi and Prithviraj movie have been out.



Sooryavanshi movie will be out on 2nd April, 2021… Sooryavanshi is directed by action king Rohit Shetty and is produced by Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Apoorva Mehta and Aruna Bhatia under Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Reliance Entertainments banners.



This movie deals with the serial terrorist attacks in India since 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai. Even after 26/11 attack, the terrorists plan another bomb blast but to stop it, here comes the anti-terrorist squad leader Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi. The fantabulous stunts of Mumbai Police Officer Akshay Kumar and his attacks on sleeper cells of Lashkar terrorists is out of the box.

His next movie 'Bell Bottom' will hit the big screens on 28th May, 2021… Akshay Kumar, Lara Bhupati, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor will play the lead roles in this movie. Bell Bottom flick is being filmed based on a true incident that took place in the 1980s. It will make us witness the tale of an unforgotten hero…The movie which is based on true incidents is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukhh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.



Finally, 'Prithviraj' movie which shows Akshay Kumar as the king Prithviraj Chauhan gets released on 5th November, 2021. This movie has Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Aushutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in other important roles. This life story of the Prithvi Raj Chauhan is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner.

This poster of 'Atrangi Re' movie unveils the release date of this love tale… It will be released on 6th August, 2021… Taran also wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR - DHANUSH - SARA ALI KHAN: RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #AtrangiRe - starring #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan - to release in *cinemas* on 6 Aug 2021... Directed by #AanandLRai... Bhushan Kumar #TSeries presentation."



Atrangi Re is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. This movie also has South Indian ace actor Dhanush in another prominent role. According to the sources, Sara will be seen in a dual role romancing with both Akshay and Dhanush.



Speaking about the release dates announcement of Akshay Kumar's movie, Taran Adarsh doled out, "The release date announcements have brought in a sigh of relief. It is a step in the right direction. It rejuvenates the entire fraternity, be it the production, distribution or exhibition."



He further added, "Earlier, we were like the South film industry is announcing release dates, why not Bollywood. Now, Bollywood is gearing up and announcing all their films big time. It is a big revival for the film industry."



Even producer and trade expert Girish Johar says, "good and a very promising sign. I am expecting business in the Hindi belt to boom because people are tired of sitting at home. They want to venture out."



According to film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, "We are right at the cusp of the exhibition sector's revival. The coming financial year, which starts in April, will be one of the best for the movies in a very long time. There is a lethal combination at play with pent up content and pent up demand. There will be unprecedented business. There are great times ahead. After that, there is really no looking back."