Tiger 3 Teaser: Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Show Off Their Action Mode

Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan and the glam doll Katrina Kaif are once again all set to treat their fans with the 'Tiger 3' movie. It is all known that Tiger 1st and 2nd parts turned into blockbusters and thus, there are many expectations on the 3rd part also. Off late, the makers dropped the teaser of the Tiger 3 movie and showcased an awesome action sequence of the lead actress Katrina Kaif…



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shared the teaser of the Tiger 3 movie on their social media pages… Take a look!

Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/StPMGrZ1v5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 4, 2022

The teaser starts off with the lead actress Katrina Kaif's action sequence… Then she wakes up Salman Khan says that, "It's now his turn". Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif #ManeeshSharma @yrf #Tiger3".

Katrina also shared the teaser and wrote, "Tiger & Zoya are back AGAIN!! In cinemas on Eid 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023."

Along with sharing the teaser, the makers of this movie unveiled the release date and stated that the movie will hit the big screens on the occasion of the EID festival of next year i.e on 21st April, 2023.This movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

This movie is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan as the antagonists! This movie is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Movies banner. Emraan is all set to essay the Pakistani ISI spy role in this most-awaited movie.