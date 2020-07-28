Tiger Shroff's Mom Upset Over Nepotism Controversy

A cyclone called nepotism seems to have taken the film industry by storm. Several leading personalities of Bollywood are being targeted in this regard.

Amidst this chaos, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's wife, Ayesha Shroff has given a stern warning to people who are dragging the name of her son, Tiger Shroff.

The term nepotism is making a loud noise in the film fraternity across languages. Tiger Shroff is a popular actor with his valiant performance in action-oriented movies. His father Jacky Shroff is also a big celebrity in the industry. The latest buzz doing the rounds is that Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff to is a beneficiary of nepotism in the industry. This talk has raised eyebrows in the industry and also angered his mother, Ayesha Shroff to a great extent.

This was the outcome of a single tweet put out by the director Anurag Kashyap."Even national media and its viewers support nepotism. That's why Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur becomes big news. Is this not the viewers' nepotism?" Thus had tweeted Anurag. A photo of Tiger Shroff along with Taimur was put out in this tweet.

Have a look at this tweet...

This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn't it nepotism by you the audience too?? https://t.co/67Ioq2jMId — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

It is a known fact that Tiger Shroff has created a place for himself in a short span with his performance and hard work.

