Time will tell my story: Sonu Sood

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood on Monday denied allegations of tax evasion and illegal funding, days after tax raids at his Mumbai home and offices. The actor, whose philanthropic efforts during the Covid crisis won huge praise, was raided for four days in a row from September 15 by the Income Tax department, which alleges that he had evaded taxes worth over Rs 20 crore.

Keeping silent for a week on the raids, the actor has finally issued a statement: 'You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to name my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going." "I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days," Sonu Sood said. "Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life. My journey continues…" he added in the statement.

The IT department said that Sonu Sood's non-profit organisation also raised Rs 2.1 crore from overseas donors using a crowd-funding platform in violation of the law – Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act – that governs such transactions.

"During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion have been found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," the IT department said.