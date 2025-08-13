Tisca Chopra: Wanted to be on stage to entertain, that fire hasn’t dimmed one bit

Mumbai: Actress Tisca Chopra said that since she was two, she wanted to be on stage, to act, to entertain and that the fire hasn’t dimmed one bit.

Tisca took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures, where she is seen doing a voice over.

Tisca wrote: “Since I was two, I’ve wanted to be on stage, to act, to entertain… and that fire hasn’t dimmed one bit.”

“If anything, it’s only grown fiercer, making me hungry for bigger, bolder challenges as an actor. So tell me, what would you like to see me in next?” she added.

On August 5, Tisca went exploring Mumbai downtown with one of her friends. She shared a series of pictures from her visit to one of the cafes of south Mumbai, Cafe Mondegar, next to the iconic Regal cinema at the Colaba Causeway.

She wrote, “Took my dilliwaali @ashawithsmile on a Mumbai sightseeing spree, and of course @cafemondegar or Mondy’s had to be on the list.. Set up in 1932 and still run by the Yazdegardi fam, this retro gem hasn’t lost its charm in the least ..”

“The OG jukebox is still spinning, and iconic #MarioMiranda murals still watch over the chaos—sketched by the master, brought to life by his J.J. Art students .. #CafeMondegar #BombayVibes #finewine”.

The 50-year-old actress is best known for her role as Maya Awasthi in the 2007 Aamir Khan-starrer 'Taare Zameen Par', which was India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

She has also worked in movies such as 'Firaaq', 'Qissa', 'Rahasya', 'Ghayal Once Again', 'Ankur Arora Murder Case', 'Good Newwz' and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. Tisca has made a name in the digital world as well with shows like 'Hostages' and 'Dahan', among many others.

Tisca was last seen in the film “Murder Mubarak”, a mystery thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania. The film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.