Toofan Teaser: A Journey Of Farhan Akhtar From Ajju Bhai To Boxer Aziz Ali

Bollywood's finest actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Toofan'. Being a sports drama, Farhan will essay the role of a boxer and will fight for the country in the boxing ring. Off late, the makers of this movie dropped the teaser a few minutes ago and showed off the powerful transformation of Farhan Akhtar. Even the 'BhaagMilkaBhagg' actor also shared the teaser on his Instagram and created a buzz on social media.

The teaser starts off with Farhan Akhtar falling down in the boxing ring… From there, the plot shifts to Ajju Bhai's transformation to Aziz Ali boxer. Being a street gunda, Farhan lives a completely different life in the slum but with the motivation of his love interest Mrunal Thakur, he begins to chase his dream of turning into an ace boxer. Even his coach Paresh Rawal also supports him and makes him turn into a professional boxer. Then he plays for his country and soon achieves his dreams.

Along with sharing the teaser, Farhan also dropped a few heartfelt words besides the post, "Toofaan Teaser

It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance and madness. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you.

Here's presenting the #ToofaanTeaser🥊.. big big hug

#ToofaanOnPrime premieres May 21, on @primevideoin."

The 'Toofan' teaser shows off the journey of Ajju Bhai who turns into a professional boxer. It has Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Being a RakeyshOmprakashMehra directorial, this sports drama is bankrolled by RiteshSidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, RakeyshOmprakashMehra, P.S. Bharathi and Rajiv Tandon under ROMP Pictures and Excel Entertainment banners.

Even Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, ShibaniDandekar and Zoya Akhtar also cheered Farhan Akhtar with their social media posts and sent their best wishes.

Toofan movie is going to hit the small screens via Amazon Prime OTT platform on 21st May, 2021.

