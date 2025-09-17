Unni Mukundan to portray PM Modi in his biopic ‘Maa Vande’

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Silver Cast Creations announced their ambitious biopic titled Maa Vande. Produced by Veer Reddy M., the film will feature Malayalam star Unni Mukundan essaying the role of Narendra Modi.

Directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H., Maa Vande aims to present a cinematic retelling of Modi’s journey—from his humble beginnings as a young boy with a vision for society to his rise as the Prime Minister of India. The narrative will highlight key personal and political milestones, drawn from true incidents that shaped his path.

Speaking about the project, producer Veer Reddy M. said, “On Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, it gives us immense pride to announce his life story ‘Maa Vande’ under our Silver Cast Creations banner. The film will portray events and milestones from Modi ji’s personal and political journey in a natural, authentic way. With international standards, top-notch technical values, and VFX, Maa Vande will be made in all Pan-India languages as well as English.”

He further emphasized the emotional core of the film: “The bond between Modi ji and his mother Heeraben, whose inspiration played a vital role in his rise as a global leader, will be highlighted. A mother’s courage is stronger than many battles, and this sentiment will resonate throughout the story. We are creating a cinematic universe that reflects the remarkable journey of a spotless leader who has dedicated his life to serving the nation.”

With its ambitious scale, Maa Vande is expected to be a landmark project blending inspiration, emotion, and grandeur.