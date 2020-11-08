US Elections 2020: Abhay Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Masaba Gupta And Suhana Khan Cheer On Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Win…

The whole world was eagerly waiting for the US President results… It was a tough fight between the sitting President of USA Donald Trump and Democratic party contestant Joe Biden. Finally, Joe has won the election with a huge margin. Although there was very less difference in the voting percentage, Joe managed to bag 290 electoral votes and Trump was left behind with 214 votes. Even Indian origin woman Kamala Harris has been elected as the first woman vice president of the United States. Our dear Bollywood actors have congratulated Joe Biden on his win and sent him congratulatory messages through their Instagram handles…

Abhay also shared the wonderful composition of young music director Mayur Jumani 'Vivekamunand Mix - Donald Trump Mashup'…









Abhay shared the wonderful art of Vasco Gargalo which showed us Trump being defeated due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan









Sussane has dropped a funny image shared by Abhay Deol and congratulated Joe Biden…

Well, the global diva Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner also expressed their happiness with the win of Joe Biden…

Priyanka has shared the CNN news image along with the image of Joe and Kamala. She also wrote, "America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! 💙❤️🤍

#DemocracyRocks

Congratulations America.".

Holding an Indian origin, Padma Lakshmi expressed her happiness with the win of Vice President Kamala Harris. Well, Padma has dropped a few throwback pics and doled out that, Kamala's grandparents lived in Chennai. She also wrote, "Bringing this back today:

@kamalaharris's grandparents lived right around the corner from mine in Besant Nagar Chennai, India.

As kids we were probably sent out on errands to the same All-In-One corner store. Our grandpas might have walked together in the same nightly group on Elliot Beach.

We were also both raised by single mothers who came to the states for opportunity, and practiced medicine

Though we never met then, I have tears in my eyes looking at these photos now.

When I saw that black and white photo of her grandpa P.V. Gopalan, I had to really do a double take, because it looked like my own, KCK.









This is another message to Trump by Padma Lakshmi… "The nightmare is over but the work now begins...

We can FLIP 👏🏾 THE 👏🏾 SENATE 👏🏾 on Jan 5th

Donate/fight/volunteer nationally for @raphaelwarnock & @jonossoff in Georgia in bio.

Thank you to every single activist/community organizer/volunteer/donor who registered voters, phone banked, talked to your families and got this done."

Representation matters. The importance of having someone in the White House who looks like you cannot be overstated."

Even Masaba Gupta being a 'Mixed Girl' also expressed her happiness with the win of Kamala Harris… Masaba's father Viv Richards is a former legendary West Indies cricketer and Neena Gupta is an ace Bollywood actress. She holds both countries origin and even Kamala Harris also holds the same origin as her father Donald Harris is a Jamaican-American economist and mother Shyamala Gopalan is a biologist.

Masaba expressed her joy and wrote, "You know when i was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity...the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian,I thought I was the only one of my kind.I used to think wow,masaba there possibly can't be more like you out there. And then my world opened up,I travelled and on a trip to Antigua I discovered so many more of my kind. It was like looking into a mirror I could never find. And I felt a little less alone in my constant fight to understand racism-it was such a big word. In my fight to understand why I was different. I mean,it's just so much easier to be like everyone else so you mix with the crowd in Mumbai,isn't it ? But today I see @kamalaharris & I know different is so good. It's so good that if you keep your chin up & work hard enough to break out of the color,skin,race box they put you in...you might just make history. Madame Vice President,the first black woman / the first person of south Asian descent & more importantly just the first woman to be VP elect- I salute you & I plan to go back to my drawing board tonight & sketch bigger,brighter dreams for myself and the women who will come after me...mixed girls,just like us. #kamalaharris #america #election2020 - image credit : @jonelleyoga".4

Masaba's post which addressed about ethnicity, racism and women of colour has post bagged millions of views and Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and a few others congratulated Kamala Harris for her amazing win…