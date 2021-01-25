Varun Dhawan Asks Paps Not To Scare His New Bride Natasha Dalal As They Pose To Cameras Post Wedding

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Varun Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal yesterday at 4 PM. The gala event took place at 'Mansion Palace' in Alibaug amid close family members. As mobiles were not allowed inside the wedding venue, we had to wait for the official wedding pics. Our dear Coolie No. 1 actor didn't keep his fans wait for a long time… He dropped the officials wedding pics on his Instagram page. The newlywed couple also gave a chance to all the paps and shutterbugs to click them posing to cameras for a while. Well, in all smiles this 'Kalank' actor said the paps not to trouble his lady love by scaring her with their clicks.





Bollywood's ace photographer Manav Manglani has dropped the post wedding pics of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Our hero shined in powder blue designer sherwani which is enhanced with intricate embroidery. He is seen holding the hands of his lady love… Natasha shined in golden-white lehenga which is accentuated with complete mirror and pearl handwork. Her diamond jewellery, white 'Kaleera' and on-point makeup gave her a gorgeous bridal glow.





In this video, both Varun and Natasha posed to cams with all smiles and gave a chance to all the paps and shutterbugs to click them happily…





Varun and Natasha are seen stepping out from the wedding venue holding each other with much love…





Varun Dhawan thanked all the paparazzi for their support and blessings along with his wife Natasha…

Varun and Natasha pose with their team post wedding…

Speaking about the wedding reception, it will be held on 2nd February in Mumbai for all the Bollywood celebs.

Happy Married Life Varun And Natasha…