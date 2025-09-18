Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor set the house on fire with Guru Randhawa in ‘Perfect’

Mumbai: The new song titled ‘Perfect’ from the upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ was unveiled on Thursday. The song features the lead actors of the film, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and Punjabi pop sensation, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa.

The song has been performed by Guru Randhawa, as he brings his signature flair into the colourful world of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The music and lyrics for the song furnished by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and produced by Dilmaan.

Talking about the song, Varun Dhawan said in a statement shared by the team of the music label, “This is my fourth collaboration with Guru. I’ve known him for a long time, so when we met it was just a casual catch-up. But then he played ‘Perfect’ for me, and I instantly felt it was the right song for our film. I called Shashank straight away and told him, ‘We have to have this’”.

For Guru Randhawa, the song is all about good vibes as it's fresh, fun, and packed with an energy that instantly lifts your mood and gets you moving.

He said, “The beats are infectious, and the rhythm has that playful swing that makes it impossible not to groove. With Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor bringing their energy to the dance floor, it adds the ‘PERFECT’ touch, making the song even more special. I’m sure the fans will absolutely love it, stream it nonstop, and make it yet another chartbuster”.

Janhvi Kapoor shared, “Guru has created something so catchy and full of life, and dancing to it with Varun was an absolute blast. ‘Perfect’ has this playful, high-energy vibe that adds to the fun spirit of the film - the minute you hear it, it makes you want to move. I hope audiences feel the same excitement we did while bringing it to life”.

The song has been released under the label of Sony Music India. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul.

The film is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on the occasion of Dussehra, October 2, 2025.