Veteran Cricketer Yashpal Passes Away, Kabir Khan And Jatin Mourn For His Sudden Demise

It is all known that Bollywood's ace filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set to roll us back to 1983 and showcase the winning moments of the Indian cricket team. Ranveer Singh will step into the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and will lead his reel team. Off late, former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma who was the part of 1983 world cup team passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. Kabir Khan and actor Jatin Sarna who is essaying Yashpal's role in the 83 movie mourned for his sudden demise.



Kabir Khan spoke to the media and said, "It's really sad. We received the news in the morning, and it's terrible and shocking. They have all become family for us, as we have spent so much time with them. He was a very important contributor, and in fact there are two matches where without his contribution India would not have gone ahead".

He also adds, "I was really excited to show him what we have done with his character. Actor Jatin Sarna has played him brilliantly, and it's sad that we couldn't show him that part. I always saw him as one of the fittest and a strong looking man for his age. He was famous in the team for being someone who was strong, always eating almonds - it really comes as a shock".

Even Jatin Sarna who is stepping into the shoes of this veteran cricketer also reminisced him and shared a few pics on his Instagram page.

The first one shows Jatin and Yashpal posing to cams in all smiles and coming to the second one, the veteran cricketer is showing off his batting techniques to Jatin. The last one is the complete group pic which has Ranveer Singh and other reel members of the 83 team.



Along with sharing these beautiful throwback pics from the sets of 83, he also penned a heartfelt note and mourned for the sudden demise of Yashpal Sharma. "This is not done sir, no not fair and god you too not fair. Yashpal sir can't believe, you cannot leave so soon abhi toh paari baaki thi, Abhi toh mulakaat baaki thi aapke ghar aana tha milne mujhe, Saath mai film dekhni thi aapke, aapke expression dekhne thae.. Yash paah yash paah karke chillana tha sabne sabko pata chalna tha kon hai ye sher, sir... @yashpalsharmacricketer you will be remembered, History will never forget you #83thefilm".

83 movie is being produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala under Vibri Media, Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.