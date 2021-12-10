Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Wedding: All About Beautiful Bride’s Expensive Wedding Ring

Bollywood's ace actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched yesterday amid close family members and friends at the royal Barwara Palace, Rajasthan. Well, both of them shared the official wedding pics on their Instagram pages yesterday night and thanked all their fans for wishing them!

The beautiful bride Katrina Kaif was all shining in the ace fashioner Sabyasachi Mukherji's custom-made red lehenga and accentuated her bridal appeal with his 'Heritage' gold jewellery! Even Vicky Kaushal also opted to go with Sabyasachi's wedding trousseau and perfectly complimented his dear wife!

Well, apart from Katrina's beautiful bridal lehenga, her engagement ring also made us go aww with its awesome shine! It is all expensive and specially designed for her!

In this pic, we can clearly witness the engagement ring of Katrina… Vicky specially ordered it with all his love from Tiffany & Co. Diamond Company. It is just dreamy, beautiful and expensive as it is accentuated with a large sapphire stone surrounded by small diamonds! It costs around Rs 7.4 lakhs as it is made with Tiffany Soleste and that too with platinum metal!

Let us also take a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding pics…

Sharing these beautiful wedding pics, Katrina also wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together".

Coming to bride and groom outfit details, Katrina shined in a Sabyasachi lehenga which is accentuated with a handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. Her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. Her heritage jewellery had all uncut diamonds with gold detailing!

Vicky Kaushal wore an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is made of tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. His royal neckpiece is also made of rose cut diamonds!

Happy Married Life Vicky and Katrina…