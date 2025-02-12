Live
Just In
Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ Sees Strong Pre-Sales Ahead of Release
Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ records Rs 5.85 crore in advance sales, surpassing ‘Gully Boy’. A strong Maharashtra showing hints at a big Valentine’s Day debut.
The upcoming Bollywood film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is generating strong interest at the Indian box office through advance bookings. Early data suggests a solid opening, surpassing expectations set by its teaser and trailer reception. The period drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, is centered on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and has seen a significant boost in ticket sales, particularly in Maharashtra.
As per advance booking figures recorded at 10:30 a.m. IST, Chhaava has achieved a gross of Rs 5.85 crore on its first day through pre-sales, excluding blocked seats. This includes the sale of more than 2.07 lakh tickets across India. Of this total, Maharashtra alone has contributed Rs 4.55 crore, indicating a strong regional performance and potential for an impressive opening day collection.
The film’s advance ticket sales have now exceeded those of Gully Boy, the 2019 Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, which previously held the record for Bollywood’s biggest Valentine’s Day opener with Rs 19.40 crore in net earnings. While Gully Boy generated an estimated Rs 4-5 crore through pre-sales, Chhaava has already surpassed that figure with two days remaining before release. This positions the film to potentially become the new highest-grossing Valentine’s Day opener in Bollywood history.
Further analysis of advance booking data highlights that Chhaava has also overtaken Sky Force, which recorded RS 3.82 crore in pre-sales, making it the highest day-one advance booking total for a Bollywood film in 2025 so far. Industry projections suggest that the film’s final pre-sale figures could approach or exceed Rs 10 crore before its release.