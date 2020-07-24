Vicky Kaushal's 'Masaan' Movie Clocks 5 Years

Some movies stole the hearts with their awesome plot… Masaan is one such movie which not only bagged critics positive reviews but also made the audience leave the theatres with a feeling of fuller satisfaction. It had Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadda, Shweta Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles.



This movie shows off two tragic love stories but finally ends with a happy note making the lead actors turning positive at the end. Their life journeys and the tale of their love stories make the people get connected with the awesome narration.

Masaan turned 5 years today and this special occasion, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and dropped a few pics from the sets… Have a look!

The first image shows off Vicky in a cremation ghat who is seen burning funeral pyres. Coming to the second one, it shows Richa Chadda sleeping on a table which has newspapers. The third one is the image of Shweta Tripathi seen having something in a hotel and the fourth one shows off smiling Sanjay Mishra.

All these images made us reminisce the awesome narration of 'Masaan' movie… Vicky left balloon image beside the post and stated time files… Even actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khattar, Mukesh Chhabra and Anupam Chopra added their comments to this post.

Even the makers of this movie have dropped an emotional video on their Twitter page and made us witness a few clips from the movie…

From an emotional standing ovation in Cannes to being the most loved film, Masaan's journey has been truly special. Thank you for embracing the film in ways we couldn't have imagined ❤️#5YearsOfMasaan pic.twitter.com/ZAGOEsxdUY — Drishyam Films (@DrishyamFilms) July 24, 2020

This movie received a standing ovation at Cannes and was most loved movie at the International platform.

#Masaan has been one heck of a journey....which continues still...🙏 https://t.co/6wdhuVrmnV — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) July 24, 2020

Even Manish Mundra retweeted the video and wrote "Has been one heck of a journey.... which continues still...Folded hands…"

Masaan movie was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and was bankrolled by Drishyam Films, Phantom Films, Macassar Productions, Sikhya Entertainment Pathé and Arte France Cinéma banners.