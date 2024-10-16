Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Film Earns Rs 24 Cr in 5 Days

The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed film, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,’ experienced a further dip in its box office earnings on its first Tuesday. Released alongside ‘Jigra’ on October 11, the film has amassed a total of Rs 24 crore in India so far, according to reports from Sacnilk.com.

On day one, the movie opened with Rs 5.5 crore, followed by Rs 6.9 crore on day two and Rs 6.4 crore on day three. By day four, the earnings dropped to Rs 2.4 crore, and early estimates suggest the film earned Rs 2.15 crore on day five. As of now, the total box office collection stands at Rs 23.35 crore. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.07% on Tuesday.

Despite its fair start, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has struggled to keep pace with the box office performance of ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Bad Newz.’ Rajkummar Rao's ‘Stree 2’ pulled in Rs 38.1 crore by day five, while Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz earned Rs 3.75 crore on its fifth day. However, the film has outperformed Alia Bhatt's Jigra, which earned Rs 19.85 crore in total, including Rs 1.60 crore on day five.

The cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, and Mukesh Tiwari. Other notable names in the film include Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film is a joint production of T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films.

The plot revolves around Vicky and Vidya, a couple who team up with their quirky family to recover their missing "suhagraat CD." Their search leads to comedic chaos involving graveyards, the police, and even guidance from Mallika Sherawat's character, Chanda Rani.