Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur To Tie A Knot On This Date

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Vikrant Massey and Sheetal announced their wedding on 14th February…The couple had a register marriage on that day and they shared this happy news with all their fans. Well, after the official wedding, the couple had a gathering with a few close friends and family members. Off late, there is news doing rounds that the couple will also tie a knot in a traditional way this week. The preparations and celebrations have already begun.

According to a source, "Vikrant and Sheetal will get married in a traditional ceremony on February 18 at his village. It will be an intimate gathering with the couple's close ones in attendance. They will make the news official soon after their marriage on Friday".

Well, even Bollywood's love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are also planning to tie a knot on 21st February, 2022…

This is the bachelor party of Farhan Akhtar where he is seen chilling out with his close buddies… One of them is seen holding the masks of the bride and groom. Farhan also tagged the pic jotting down, "The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever".

According to a source, "Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration".

Well, Farhan and Shibani planned to register their wedding on 21st February, 2022 and the celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, he shared this lovely pic and showered all his love on Shibani. He wrote, "I've heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar".

So in the coming week, we are going to witness two gala weddings in Bollywood!