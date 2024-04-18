‘War 2’ LEAKED PICS: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR Spotted Filming

Filming for the highly-anticipated ‘War 2’ has officially begun, and the excitement is palpable. Popular Telugu star Jr NTR recently touched down in Mumbai to kick off his shooting schedule. As expected, his arrival created a frenzy, with paparazzi capturing his first look for the film. NTR sported a casual yet cool vibe in a light blue shirt, jeans, and a sporty cap. Needless to say, fans went online in a flurry of excitement, showering their favourite actor with love and positive messages.

But the hype doesn't stop there! Leaked photos from the ‘War 2’ set have gone viral, offering a tantalising glimpse into what's to come. In one image, Hrithik Roshan appears focused and determined, sporting a light blue turtleneck paired with a tactical black military vest. Another photo showcases Jr NTR looking sharp in a sleek black outfit. The most thrilling leak, however, features Hrithik holding a pistol, hinting at some intense action sequences in store for viewers.

The pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is a dream come true for many fans. The original ‘War’ film was a blockbuster success, praised for its high-octane stunts and captivating plot. According to reports, both actors have committed a significant chunk of time to the project, dedicating 60 days to filming the action-packed sequel. Industry insiders suggest that Jr NTR will wrap up his shooting by the end of July, with a significant portion involving scenes shared alongside Hrithik Roshan.

With filming underway and these exciting leaks setting the internet ablaze, the wait for ‘War 2’ is sure to be agonising for fans. One thing's for certain: this sequel promises to be just as thrilling and action-packed as its predecessor, leaving audiences at the edge of their seats.