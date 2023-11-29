‘War 2’ release date update: Check out the release date of Hrithik-NTR starrer!

‘War,’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles and turned out as a blockbuster in the year 2019 is coming with a sequel ‘War 2.’ The sequel will take the narrative forward for Hrithik’s character of Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent, who was shown to have gone rogue in the first part of the film. The first instalment ‘War’ told the story of Hrithik’s character, who goes rogue to cleanse the intelligence system of the country of traitors and to identify the infiltrator in the elite forces.

As per the sources, ‘War 2’ will hit in theatres on August 14, 2025. The film, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sixth film from the spy universe after ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and the recently released Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’. Hrithik was also seen in 'Tiger 3' and entertained fans along with SRK, hinting towards the next movies in the spy-universe. There is also a speculation that NTR is part of ‘War 2’ and the “RRR” actor has also shot some important scenes of the film.

‘War’ broke all opening day and weekend box-office records for a Hindi film and later it was surpassed by the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan,’ which is also of the same Universe. ‘War’ is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019 and the 17th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.