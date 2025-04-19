Was AI used in Jaideep Ahlawat's dance video? Co-actors Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor reveal

Mumbai: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s recent visuals of him shaking a leg to a song in his upcoming heist movie ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’, has caught the fancy of netizens.

The song ‘Jaadu’ from the movie features Jaideep acing the disco steps along with Saif Ali Khan, and Nikita Dutta. However, Jaideep seems to have grabbed the limelight, and the intrigue has spiralled because of the fact that so far, Jaideep has only played serious parts, and has an image of an intense actor, who doesn’t like to indulge in on-screen fun like dancing.

Now, his co-actors Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor have shared if that’s really him dancing or is it an AI render. Nikita, Kunal and Jaideep recently spoke with IANS at the Netflix office in the BKC area of Mumbai ahead of the premiere of ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’, and cooked up an interesting story, sharing in jest that video output of Jaideep was achieved through AI.

Kunal told IANS, “Well, Jaideep was very nervous. We sat him down and we said, ‘Jaideep it's okay you can do this’. He asked how much time he had to pull it off. So I told him, he has six months to perfect the steps. So for 6 months, we made him rehearse every day”.

Nikita chimed in, as she joked, “And after that we had to increase the budget for the film. And then we had to use AI. And then we got an AI version of Jaideep that danced”.

Jaideep played along with his co-actors as he told IANS in a rather serious voice, “For six months, despite rehearsing for 6 hours every day, they still used AI”.

“And after that obviously we had to do a lot of editing. It took 4-5 days. But we finally got it. We convinced the audience”, Kunal added.

‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’ is set to drop on Netflix on April 25.