Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer set to take a record-breaking Day 1 Collections

It is all set for the release of Yash and Sanjay Dutt's KGF Chapter 2 this week. The movie is scheduled to release this 14th with high expectations in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

As per the official trade reports, the advance booking for this film is in full swing, and it is going to create fantastic opening records all over in Hindi circuits.

It is estimated that the film will collect good numbers in Delhi, Mumbai, and U.P. Moreover, the film's release date is on holidays like Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, and Vaisakhi will be an added advantage.

Apart from the Hindi circuits, the film will have fantastic openings in South India, where Yash has a huge fan base after the KGF Chapter 2. After the RRR, the KGF 2 has a big release worldwide, hoping it will be a big feast for film lovers.