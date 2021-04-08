You have to be in the inner circle of Bollywood to get work: Actress Gayathri

Actress Gayathri, who will be seen in Abbas-Mustan's upcoming film "Penthouse", doesn't mince words while stating that a cabal and groupism exist in the film industry. The actress adds that there is an inner circle that exists in Bollywood, and one needs to be in the circle to get good work.

"I won't try to paint a rosy picture. I am going to say the truth, no matter how bitter it is. Well, there is an ecosystem. There is a cabal, there is groupism. There is definitely nepotism and inner circles and gangs definitely do exist. I don't know how difficult it is to get a place in the inner circle because I have never tried to do that because that's not me,"says Gayathri.

"I want to do good work and the hard truth is you have to be in the inner circle to get work. No matter how hard I try it's impossible for me to focus my energies to being in a circle rather than focusing on getting good roles. It's just not possible, it's not my cup of tea. I wish I could do that because that would make things really easy for me but somehow I can't make it my life's goal to be part of the inner circle rather than work towards being a good actress," she adds.

Gayathiri has been part of the film "Raid", Vikram Bhatt's "Ghost" and the series "Haiwaan".