Dabangg 3 Third Day Collections: Chulbul Pandey Rules Box Office On Day 3

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is back with a bang. You already know that the action comedy's figures at the box office were nothing to cheer about in the first two days owing to the protests and curfew imposed in certain regions of the country. However, the good news for Bhai fans is that the collections have picked up on Sunday. It is not clear if it's the holiday or the restoration of normalcy that contributed to this rise in collections.

Trade reports say on day 3, Dabangg 3 collections were a whopping 29 crore nett taking the total collections to nearly 80 Crores if one were to add the first two days collections of 49 crores. It appears Salman's latest release will soon join the 100 crore club if it manages to keep the cash registers ticking at the ticket window. Today being Monday may not be as impressive except for the relief that the Christmas holiday mood has set in. So trade analysts predict for the momentum to continue till the New Year. There are no new movies lined up for release too which means no threat to Salman's Dabangg 3 to be hit in any way.

The film had received a thumbs up from critics too despite the fact that there's no novelty in the theme. However, Salman has delivered what his fans want...his funny mannerisms, signature steps and punches which are enough to draw crowds to theatres.

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the popular franchise that featured Sonu Sood in the sequel and the first part. This time around, the makers have roped in Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep to play the antagonist in Dabangg 3. Prabhu Deva has directed the movie produced under the Salman Khan Films banner. Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar too are seen in key roles. Let's see if this popular franchise will continue to hold steady at the box office in the next few days.