Rajamouli's Latest Movie RRR Hits 500cr mark Within 3 days

The recently released and much-hyped film RRR has started receiving blockbuster reviews from everywhere across the nation. All the film celebrities and film critics have appreciated the film's success in their social media handles.

The latest news is that the famous film critic Taran Adarsh has tweeted about this film through his official Twitter account.

His tweet says, "RRR is setting a new benchmark, Rs 500 Crore and counting. SS Rajamouli brings back the glory of Indian Cinema." Currently, the film has minted approximately the Rs 500 Crore mark and is still on the way to making so many wonders at the Indian Box Office.



