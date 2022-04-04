RRR Movie became new Industry hit in Telugu version

Ever since its release, RRR has been creating several records worldwide. It has already minted 100+ crore in Bollywood and surprised everyone with its collections. The latest record is that RRR has broken the records set by Bahubali 2 in terms of collections across both the twin states.

Earlier, the Bahubali 2 collected Rs 213 crores; however, the RRR has managed to collect as much as Rs 215 crores share in the twin states in 9 days.

It is an impressive move by the RRR as this record has not been beaten by any other hero's or director's movies after Bahubali 2. As per the latest reports, the film is doing exceptionally in the Telugu states. The recent Ugadi festival and the weekend have added considerable numbers to its recent collections. Let's wait for a few more records to be created by RRR.



