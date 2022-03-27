  • Menu
RRR : Rajamoli's Movie creates Another all time record in Day 2

Highlights

S Rajamouli's latest movie RRR has finally hit the theaters and fans are celebrating like a festival.

The film has set a new benchmark on its first day itself. While on opening day, the RRR film collected over Rs 240 crore worldwide, day 2 also saw a great collection.

RRR Nizam 2nd Day collects a Super Strong ₹15.11 Cr "SHARE". Another all time record Day. Bigger than Non-RRR Day 1 Records!

also No stopping RRR Movie in the USA. already Crossed $7Mn in 2 Days (+ Premieres). Break-even at $10Mn!.


