Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie 8 Days Box Office Collections Report
Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru that released in the recent times. The makers are...
Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru that released in the recent times. The makers are extremely happy with the way the film received a reception at the box-office. The movie crossed the 100 cr mark successfully and the final share of the film is 112 crores at the worldwide box-office now.
The following is the breakdown of the film's collections report for 8 days at the worldwide box-office.
Nizam - 29.8cr
Ceded - 13.25cr
Uttarandhra - 14.9cr
Guntur - 8.51cr
East Godavari- 9.04cr
West Godavari- 6.02cr
Krishna - 7.34cr
Nellore - 3.32cr
Karnataka - 7 Cr
Tamilnadu - 1 Cr
Rest Of India - 1.5 Cr
USA - 7.85 Cr
Rest Of World - 2.5 Cr
Total 8 days share worldwide: 112.03cr
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara.