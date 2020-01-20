Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie 8 Days Box Office Collections Report

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru that released in the recent times. The makers are extremely happy with the way the film received a reception at the box-office. The movie crossed the 100 cr mark successfully and the final share of the film is 112 crores at the worldwide box-office now.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections report for 8 days at the worldwide box-office.

Nizam - 29.8cr

Ceded - 13.25cr

Uttarandhra - 14.9cr

Guntur - 8.51cr

East Godavari- 9.04cr

West Godavari- 6.02cr

Krishna - 7.34cr

Nellore - 3.32cr

Karnataka - 7 Cr

Tamilnadu - 1 Cr

Rest Of India - 1.5 Cr

USA - 7.85 Cr

Rest Of World - 2.5 Cr

Total 8 days share worldwide: 112.03cr

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara.