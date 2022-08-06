Solid Day 1 Openings for Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara

After a two-month hiatus, the Telugu cinema business experienced a Friday that made everyone happy, including the producers, distributors, and exhibitors. Sita Ramam and Bimbisara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyan Ram, is off to a strong start at the box office. And the box office success of Kalyan Ram's movie astounded everyone.

The time-travel thriller had an explosive opening weekend. The Kalyan Ram-starring movie brought in more than Rs 2.12 Cr on the first day in Telangana (Nizam). Additionally, the number in Andhra Pradesh. The movie is expected to have made roughly Rs 6 Cr in Telugu states (share). An enormous amount for a Kalyan Ram movie.

The movie's likelihood of returning its full investment in four days is very strong if it maintains its current trend. "Bimbisara," directed by a first-timer named Vashist, is the first movie to enjoy a strong start in two months.