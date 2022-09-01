Brahmastra: King Shah Rukh Khan Is All Set To Play A Cameo In This Sci-Fi Thriller

It is all known that Bollywood's most-awaited movie Brahmastra part one: Shiva is all set to hit the big screens this month in a couple of days. As the release date is nearing, digital promotions are in full swing. The makers are also releasing new videos daily on social media treating the movie buffs and netizens. Off late, they unveiled another big news and announced that B-Town's ace actor King Khan Shah Rukh will be the part of this movie and is all set to essay a cameo role. They dropped an amazing promo and introduced him holding the power of Vānarāstra.

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and the makers shared the promo on social media and treated all their fans… Take a look!

In this promo, Shah Rukh Khan's face is not revealed but he is seen kicking a fire ball on to the antagonist! Sharing the promo, Karan also wrote, "The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! #Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September."

Ayan Mukerji also shared the promo and wrote, "8 DAYS… September 9th… Auspicious Last Day of Ganpati… Here we come !!! #brahmastra".

Well, today SS Rajamouli also dropped a small video and disclosed his meeting with director Ayan Mukerji and doled out why he is impressed with the script…

Brahmāstra is one of its kind film in the Indian Cinema. After travelling with #BRAHMASTRA for the past 9 years, Ayan is finally bringing it on to the big screens on September 9th. pic.twitter.com/xxXDK1UqtX — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 1, 2022

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Brahmāstra is one of its kind film in the Indian Cinema. After travelling with #BRAHMASTRA for the past 9 years, Ayan is finally bringing it on to the big screens on September 9th."

In the video, he doled out how he met Ayan Mukerji… He said, Ayan met him in 2016 and narrated the story of Brahmastra and the part which impressed him that plot deals with Indian mythology and 'Astraverse'. The 5 main elements of the universe (Pancha Bhutalu) will are the main source of life. So, the power which rules all these 5 elements is Brahmastra story. So, the movie will showcase the different powers of the super heroes who hold the Brahmastra weapons. For example, when it comes to Vanarastra, the person will hold the power equivalent to a king kong. Next in the line is the Nandi Astra, the person will hold a power equivalent to 1000 bulls. Finally, coming to Agni Astra, he controls the fire and has the capacity of moulding it according to his wish. So, the movie will showcase how the special persons who hold this power will protect the universe from the hands of devils. Well, even the powerful element of this movie 'Love' is also highlighted in this movie and showcases how it wins the battle!

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format' and Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva and he will be assigned the task of protecting the world from the demons as he holds the supernatural powers being the reincarnation of Lord Shiva… It also has an ensemble cast of Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Dhruv, Saurav, Divyendu and Mouni Roy.

Bramhastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!