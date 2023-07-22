‘Bro’ trailer review: Perfectly depicts the film’s theme

Tollywood biggie “Bro” starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is all set to hit big screens in a week. Samuthirakani is directing the film. Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma are playing vital roles. As promised, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer today.



The trailer showcases Powerstar in a stunning manner, and Samuthirakani seems to have extracted the best out of the star actor. Pawan’s screen presence, comedy timing, and body language are superb, and he fits the bill as Time God. The actor’s charm is unmatchable.

Sai Dharam Tej is lovely in the trailer, and all his combo scenes with Powerstar are blissful to watch. He plays a youngster who is swamped with work and doesn’t have time to spend with family. But he loses his life in an accident, and Pawan, the Time God, teaches him the value of life by providing him a second chance.

The best thing about the trailer is that it perfectly depicts the film’s theme and also doesn’t miss out on delivering what fans expect.

It looks like the movie also has solid family emotions. Thaman’s background score is good too. TG Vishwa Prasad bankrolled “Bro” on a massive scale under the banners of People Media Factory and ZEE Studios.