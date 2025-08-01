‘Bun Butter Jam’ set to spread laughter from Aug 8

After receiving a warm reception from Tamil audiences, the delightful romantic comedy Bun Butter Jam is now gearing up for its Telugu release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on August 8. The film, which released in Tamil on July 18, blends humour, emotion, and modern-day relationship complexities, making it a complete family entertainer.

To kick off its Telugu promotions, renowned director Meher Ramesh unveiled the teaser of the dubbed version today. Sharing his excitement, he tweeted, “Very happy to unveil the Telugu teaser of this fun family entertainer #BunButterJam. Looks absolutely hilarious and heartwarming. All the best to #CHSatishKumar and the entire team for the grand release on August 8th.”

Written and directed by Raghav Midarth, Bun Butter Jam follows a light-hearted yet engaging plot about two mothers trying to arrange marriages for their children. However, the younger generation has different ideas, as friendships, self-doubt, and modern love entanglements complicate matters. The result is a refreshing and relatable story for today’s youth and families.

The film stars Raju Jeyamohan, Aadya Prasad, and Bhavya Trikha in lead roles, alongside veterans Saranya Ponvannan and Devadarshini in key supporting parts. Produced by Suresh Subramanian under Rain of Arrows Entertainment, the Telugu version is being released by CH Satish Kumar of Sree Vigneshwara Entertainments. With music by Nivas K Prasanna, Bun Butter Jam is all set to win hearts in Telugu too.