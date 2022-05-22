Cannes 2022: Fashion Designer Gaurav Gupta Reveal The Story Behind Classy 'Petal' Outfit…

It is all known that the Cannes 2022 film festival is going in France… It will be held from 17th May to 28th May. As the prestigious event is being organised after 3 years, glam dolls of the film industry are leaving no stone unturned in gleaming up the red carpet with their glamorous looks. Coming to Indian divas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Regina, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannah Bhatia, Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Meera Chopra, Pooja Hegde and Helly Shah rocked on the red carpet! When it comes to Aishwarya Rai, she is continuing her successful red carpet journey at Cannes from many years and this year too, she made the fashion freaks and fans go aww with her amazing and beautiful red carpet looks!



Especially when it comes to the beautiful 'petal' outfit, it is designed by ace fashioner Gaurav Gupta… She looked gorgeous carrying it on the red carpet and mesmerised all and sundry with her charm and glam! Well, Gaurav Gupta revealed the story behind the outfit and spoke to the media…

He started off by saying, "We wanted something which denotes hope, birth and beauty. After all the world has gone through in the past few years, we wanted to celebrate life and art. The designer also noted that the gown was his interpretation of Italian also Sandro Botticelli's famous painting Birth of Venus, with the shell like structure behind the shoulder symbolising Venus's rise from the scalloped shell. Aishwarya is a complete woman and a beautiful person. As I got to know her through the process, I discovered a wonderful, spiritual person who is really connected to her soul and is elegant. That purity in the absolute sense of beauty inspired me to think of the concept of the Birth of Venus."

He also added, "The frenzy, the love, that Aishwarya receives here, it's almost madness. People couldn't stop screaming her name out loud and the fanfare was insane. So just to see that frenzy, it fills you with joy... She is a phenomenon in Cannes. It's like a real-life film in itself."

Going with the details, of the outfit, she wore 'The Venus Sculpture' - A custom Gaurav Gupta Couture gown for the 75th Festival de Cannes. It is inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love.

Gaurav also said, "We live for art. We wanted to create magic, and Aishwarya's timeless beauty has an almost other worldly charm, she inspires stories."

This is the second red carpet look of Aishwarya Rai… She turned the heads wearing an extravagant long black gown. She graced the red carpet for Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick. Going with the details of the gown, the ornate black gown is enhanced with floral accents and had an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve. Ace fashioner duo Dolce and Gabbana created this masterpiece. She also upped her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips along with simple hairstyle!

Well, she attended the prestigious event along with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. They also went for a dinner party and had a gala time at Cannes! She is also back to Mumbai today!