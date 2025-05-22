Change is uncomfortable, yet inevitable: Shravani Lakshmi

Shravani Lakshmi, a graceful blend of art and ambition, is a classical dancer and Carnatic singer with accolades from the US. Drawn by her passion, she journeyed to India to breathe life into stories on Telugu and Tamil screens.

Q: You are a classical dancer and have done a few movies. So how did Shubham happen to you?

A: I’ve been dancing since I was three, primarily Kuchipudi. My passion for acting actually grew from dance. In the U.S., I worked on student and indie films and even directed a documentary on the Natya Shastra during my Master’s in Filmmaking. Eventually, I moved to India to pursue acting in Telugu and Tamil cinema, auditioning for over two years. I turned down several roles that didn’t resonate. I had auditioned for Praveen before, but due to a dance ballet in the U.S., I missed a project. Later, I saw a casting call from him, auditioned, and within hours, they confirmed me for one of the lead roles in Shubham.

Q: How was it working with Samantha as it's her first as a producer too?

A: She’s incredible. She backed a film with a new cast and encouraged us to shine. Her support gave us wings. She told us, “This is your film, not mine.” That generosity empowered us.

Q: How is working with Praveen?

A: He’s collaborative and open. Unlike many directors, he values actor input and allows creative freedom. His passion and childlike enthusiasm on set are contagious.

Q: How are you enjoying the success of Shubham?

A: It’s overwhelming. Seeing audiences laugh and connect with the film is the most fulfilling experience. I wasn’t expecting such a response—it’s been magical.

Q: What did you think of the film’s message on gender roles?

A: The script struck me because it followed the principle of "show, don’t tell." Vasant didn’t preach; he simply showed the imbalance, making it more impactful. Setting it in the 2000s but keeping the messaging progressive was genius. Humor made it universally relatable and digestible.

Q: How do you handle negative responses to the film?

A: Change is uncomfortable, yet inevitable. People interpret films through their own experiences. What matters is if the film prompts even small realisations—those seeds lead to change.

Q: Your performance didn’t feel like a debut. How did you prepare?

A: Thank you! I owe a lot to my dance training. In Kuchipudi, I often play multiple characters within minutes. That skill translated directly to acting. I also had incredible support from my director and co-actors, which gave me confidence.

Q: You mentioned a list of directors you want to work with. Who are they?

A: At the top was K. Vishwanath, but sadly that’s no longer possible. Now, I hope to work with Shoojit Sircar, Sekhar Kammula, Anjali Menon, Sudha Kongara, and Mani Ratnam.

Q: Tell us about your costars.

A: Shalini is a powerhouse of creativity and spontaneity; Shriya is vibrant, intelligent, and full of life; Charan Perri is quick-witted and uplifting with contagious energy; Vamshidhar Goud is very funny as well as calm and sincere; Harshith keeps things light with his fun-loving nature; and Gavireddy Srinivas, my pair Venkatesh, is a natural entertainer with spot-on comic timing.

Q: What are your future plans?

A: I want to be part of meaningful stories. I’ve contributed to Bandish Bandits, particularly in writing, and continue to develop scripts and short stories. Dance remains a constant, and I hope to contribute to cinema both on and off screen.



