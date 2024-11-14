Channa Creations Launches Comedy Entertainer ‘Teliyadu, Gurtuledu, Marchipoya’

Hyderabad: The comedy entertainer Teliyadu, Gurtuledu, Marchipoya officially launched at a ceremonial pooja held at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The film, which promises to deliver a hearty dose of humour, stars Nivas and Amita Sri in lead roles, marking Amita Sri’s debut in the film industry. Directed by Venkatesh Veeravarapu and produced by Sarath Channa under the Channa Creations banner, this full-length comedy aims to tickle the funny bones of audiences with its witty narrative and engaging twists.

The grand event saw a host of prominent personalities, including actor Raghu Babu, who gave the first clap, and music director R.P. Patnaik, who switched on the camera, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting cinematic journey.

The film features a robust supporting cast, including 30 Years Prithvi, Vinod Kumar, Raghu Babu, Bharadwaj, and Khayyum. Each actor plays a crucial role in the film’s comedy-driven plot, which is expected to keep audiences laughing from start to finish.

Actor Prithvi, who plays an important role in the film, shared his excitement about the project: “Teliyadu, Gurtuledu, Marchipoya is going to be a unique experience for the audience. It’s a light-hearted, engaging film with a compelling storyline and some intriguing twists. I’m happy to be a part of such a well-cast project with a passionate team,” he said. He also extended his best wishes to the lead pair, Nivas and Amita Sri, calling the casting choices "perfect."

Director Venkatesh Veeravarapu expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “This is a full-length comedy film with a lot of energy and fun. I’m confident that the audience will love the performances from everyone, and we’re looking forward to starting regular shooting soon.”

Amita Sri, who is making her debut as a heroine, couldn’t hide her excitement. “I’m thrilled to be part of Teliyadu, Gurtuledu, Marchipoya for my first film. I’m grateful to producer Sarath and director Venkatesh for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” she said, adding that working with a talented cast was an unforgettable experience.

Lead actor Nivas, also making his debut, echoed similar sentiments. “I’m grateful to everyone who made this launch possible. It’s a huge honor to be part of this comedy entertainer that is sure to bring joy to audiences. I’m excited about the journey ahead,” he shared.

Supporting actor Bharadwaj highlighted the collaborative effort behind the film. “Director Venkatesh is making this film with a lot of energy and passion. It’s a fun, slapstick comedy, and we’ve got a fantastic team working together. I’m excited to see how the audience responds,” he said.

Producer Sarath Channa, who is backing the project with his Channa Creations banner, spoke about the unique nature of the film. “Though the title has ‘Gurtuledu,’ meaning unforgettable, we believe this film will leave a lasting impact on audiences with its humor and entertainment. We’re working with a young and dynamic team, and I’m confident it will be a successful debut,” he shared.

The technical team behind Teliyadu, Gurtuledu, Marchipoya includes DOP Abhilash M, who handles the cinematography, and music director Ajay Patnaik, who is creating the soundtrack that will complement the film’s lively tone. B. Veerababu serves as the PRO for the film.

The movie’s team is gearing up for the next phase, with the regular shooting set to begin on November 18th. The team’s enthusiasm and confidence indicate that this comedy entertainer is all set to become one of the most talked-about films of the year.