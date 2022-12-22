Charan And Senthil Kumar Thanked Rajamouli And MM Keeravani As The 'Naatu Naatu' Song Bagged The Oscars Nomination

It is all known that the RRR movie is being in news from a few days as it is being listed in numerous International award nominations. Today, it created a record by getting its place in the prestigious Oscars 2023 nominations. The movie is listed in the 'Original Song' category. As only a set of ten category nominations are announced, still there is a chance for the movie to be listed in many more nominations. The makers expressed their happiness by sharing the news with netzeins and off late, even the lead actor Ram Charan and cinematographer Senthil Kumar also shared their happiness through Twitter…

Ram Charan Tej

What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry… Couldn't be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravaani garu, it's all your vision and magic..🙏❤️ #RRRForOscars pic.twitter.com/hdJuce16Zl — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 22, 2022

He also shared his happiness by jotting down, "#NaatuNaatu the most celebrated dance number of 2022 - becomes 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙜 to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards".

He also congratulated the 'Last Film Show' for bagging its place in 'Best International Feature Film' nominations.

He wrote, "Congratulations @PanNalin #LastFilmShow (#ChhelloShow) SHORTLISTED in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards !!!"

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. It is produced by DVV Danayya and recently released in Japan and China too.