Check Out The Friday Special Releases Of Popular OTT Platforms

As Valentine's Day is just a couple of days away, it's definitely a special weekend… Coming to this Friday i.e 10th February, it holds loads and loads of entertainment as a bunch of new movies and shows are ready to hit the OTT platforms…

1. Farzi

Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Karan Maan and Raashii Khanna

Director: Raj & DK

Genre: Action thriller

Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with this crime comedy web series…

2. Salaam Venky

OTT Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Release Platform: Zee 5

Star Cast: Kajol, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra

Director: Revathy

Genre: Family entertainer

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Sujata aka Kajol and Venky aka Vishal being mother and son engaging in a fun banter. Venky health condition turns critical as he slowly loses control on his body after being diagnosed with some disease! But his mother fulfils his every wish and takes him everywhere to spend quality time with him. But his last wish makes her emotional and she denies fulfilling it. In the end, it is shown that Prakash Raj as an advocate and even Kajol also fights for his son in the court.

3. Vedha (Telugu version)

OTT Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Star Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Ghanavi Laxman, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Shwetha Chengappa and Kuri Prathap

Director: Harsha

Genre: Action Drama

4. Nijam With Smitha

Streaming Date: From 10th February, 2023!

Tollywood's ace singer Smitha is all known for her amazing pop albums. She recently graced the Saregama Pa singing reality show as a judge and showcased her next level judging skills along with encouraging the talented newbies. Her encouragement and belief in the season's winner Shrutika strike the right chord! Now, she is all set to helm another talk show 'Nijam With Smitha' on Sony LIV!

5. Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama

Streaming Date: 10th February, 2023!

Hansika and her long time bestie Sohael tied the knot on 4th December, 2022 amid close family members. The couple sold off their wedding streaming right to Disney+ Hotstar. So, a beautiful version of her wedding will be released as a web series on this popular OTT platform!

6. Unstoppable Season 2: Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna Episode Part 2

The first part of Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable show is just next level. Being the finale episode of this season, both the starts are all set to take the entertainment dosage a bit higher. Even ace director Krish Jagarlamudi also graced the show as a special guest!

So guys, watch these now shows of OTT platforms this Friday and give a big start to your weekend!

7. Hunt

OTT Release Date: 10th February, 2023

Streaming Platform: AHA

Star Cast: Sudheer Babu, Bharath, Srikanth, Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar and Sanjay Swaroop

Director: Mahesh Surapaneni

Genre: Cop drama

The trailer starts off with Sudheer Babu being introduced as a cop Arjun but he loses his memory in an accident. He happens to chase down the mystery behind the murder of his close friend Aryan Dev aka Bharath who was an assistant commissioner. But due to the deadly accident, he forgets his past but his higher official and friend Srikanth advises him to concentrate on his strengths rather than focussing on the lost memory. He asks him to chase the mystery within 18 days and report him with answers to 'How Why Who' questions. Arjun faces many challenges during his investigation but finally submits the report to Srikanth and surprisingly leaves the last page of the dairy empty. So, we need to wait and watch how Arjun will solve the mystery by connecting the right chords.