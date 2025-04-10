Live
- KCR Visits AIG Hospital in Gachibowli for Routine Health Checkup
- India vs India A: Team Opts for Internal Match Over Traditional County Warm-Ups
- Former BRS MLA detained on arrival from Dubai
- Kempegowda International Airport Becomes India’s First to Receive Skytrax 5-Star Rating
- India's power demand surges in March amid hot weather, high industrial growth
- Rising Property Prices in Bengaluru: A Challenge for Middle-Class Homebuyers
- India defies global office rental slump, clocks double-digit growth: Report
- Manipal Hospitals Partners with Google Cloud to Advance AI-Driven Digital Healthcare Across India
- Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025
- Congratulations pour in for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as they announce their second pregnancy
Chhaava to Stream on This OTT Platform on April 11
Chhaava, a massive box-office hit with over Rs. 500 crores in earnings, will debut on Netflix on April 11, 2025. The film will also be available in a Telugu-dubbed version, broadening its reach across India.
Chhaava, a major box office success with over Rs. 500 crores in earnings, is coming to Netflix. The film, which has become Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing movie, will premiere on April 11, 2025. While Netflix hasn't officially announced it yet, reports suggest the movie will also be available in a Telugu-dubbed version.
Poeple who missed it in theatres are eagrleyw waiting it watch on televisions. Given the film’s popularity, it could attract huge viewership on Netflix. The movie will also be available in Telugu version, eventually helping the film reach even more people across India, possibly leading to a rise in Netflix subscriptions.
With its success in theaters, Chhaava will now aim to make a big impact on Netflix. It will be interesting to see if it can challenge other top films trending on the platform.