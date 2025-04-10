Chhaava to Stream on This OTT Platform on April 11

Chhaava, a major box office success with over Rs. 500 crores in earnings, is coming to Netflix. The film, which has become Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing movie, will premiere on April 11, 2025. While Netflix hasn't officially announced it yet, reports suggest the movie will also be available in a Telugu-dubbed version.

Poeple who missed it in theatres are eagrleyw waiting it watch on televisions. Given the film’s popularity, it could attract huge viewership on Netflix. The movie will also be available in Telugu version, eventually helping the film reach even more people across India, possibly leading to a rise in Netflix subscriptions.

With its success in theaters, Chhaava will now aim to make a big impact on Netflix. It will be interesting to see if it can challenge other top films trending on the platform.