‘Chikitu’ from ‘Coolie’ offers a different vibe, sparks mixed reviews

The much-anticipated collaboration between Superstar Rajinikanth, composer Anirudh Ravichander, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Coolie has taken a surprising musical turn with the release of the film’s first single, Chikitu.

The much-anticipated collaboration between Superstar Rajinikanth, composer Anirudh Ravichander, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Coolie has taken a surprising musical turn with the release of the film’s first single, Chikitu. Known for their electrifying combination—seen in past hits like the Jailer theme and Hukum—expectations were sky-high for an adrenaline-pumping mass anthem. However, Chikitu offers a very different mood.

Unlike the thumping beats and high-octane energy fans usually expect from the Rajini-Anirudh duo, Chikitu is a relatively laid-back track with a distinct, situational vibe. While it carries musical appeal and is sonically rich, it's not the kind of song that instantly lights up dance floors or becomes a massive party staple.

The song's teaser, featuring vocals by veteran TR Rajender, had earlier hinted at a pulsating number. Interestingly, his unique voice still anchors the track, particularly in its opening, which many consider the song’s highlight. But as it progresses, the track shifts gears into a slower rhythm—an unexpected move that has left fans both curious and divided.

While some listeners may grow fond of Chikitu after a few repeats, others feel it lacks the instant impact needed to significantly boost pre-release buzz for Coolie, especially with its theatrical release set for August 14th.

This departure from the typical Rajini-Anirudh formula has sparked mixed reactions online. With Coolie being one of the most awaited films of the year, the pressure is now on the team to deliver a chartbuster that matches the hype surrounding Rajinikanth’s massive return under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction.

