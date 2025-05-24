Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi’s ‘Mega157’ kickstarts in Hyderabad

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to return to his comic roots with #Mega157, a full-fledged entertainer helmed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi. Known for delivering blockbuster comedy films, Ravipudi is finally teaming up with his matinee idol in what promises to be a laugh riot. The film marks a long-awaited comeback to the comedy genre for Chiranjeevi, much to the delight of his fans.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens in collaboration with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments and presented by Smt. Archana, the film is being mounted on a lavish scale. Lady Superstar Nayanthara stars opposite Chiranjeevi, adding to the film's star power.

The regular shoot of #Mega157 began today in Hyderabad, with important talkie portions featuring Chiranjeevi and others currently being filmed. Both the director and the megastar have expressed excitement about this collaboration finally materializing.

Anil Ravipudi, fresh off the success of his Sankranti release Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, has already stirred excitement online through quirky promotional videos revealing key crew members and cast.

The film boasts a strong technical crew including Sameer Reddy as the cinematographer, Bheems Ceciroleo scoring the music, and Tammiraju on editing duties. Writers S Krishna and G Adi Narayana are penning the script, with S Krishna also doubling as executive producer. AS Prakash serves as the production designer.

#Mega157 is slated for a grand Sankranthi 2026 release, and expectations are already soaring high.