Chiranjeevi celebrates Telugu cinema’s national moment

Tollywood witnessed a proud and emotional moment as veteran actors Murali Mohan and Rajendra Prasad were conferred with the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours. Joining five other distinguished personalities from the Telugu states, the two actors’ recognition marked a significant milestone for Telugu cinema on the national stage.

Making the occasion even more memorable, Megastar Chiranjeevi personally visited the residences of Murali Mohan and Rajendra Prasad to congratulate them. Draping them in traditional shawls, he extended his warm wishes and described their Padma Shri honours as a collective victory for the Telugu film industry. The interactions were filled with warmth, nostalgia, and mutual admiration, reflecting decades of shared history and camaraderie among the stalwarts.

Chiranjeevi, who himself received the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2024, said it was a truly joyous day for Tollywood. He also took to social media to congratulate all Padma Award recipients of 2026, applauding achievers across cinema, sports, medicine, and other fields.

In his post, he praised the lifetime contributions of awardees such as Mammootty, R. Madhavan, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori, calling their honours a testament to years of dedication, excellence, and grace. He expressed particular happiness over seeing his close friends Murali Mohan and Rajendra Prasad receive the Padma Shri.

Chiranjeevi’s gesture of personally honouring fellow artists has been widely appreciated within the industry. Such acts reinforce a sense of unity and mutual respect in Tollywood, with the Megastar once again standing out as a guiding and supportive elder figure who consistently celebrates collective achievements.



