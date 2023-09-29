Live
- Chiranjeevi launches Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ teaser
- Suniel Shetty hails Sanjay Dutt’s sense of humour
- Prabhas’ ‘Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire’ gets official release date
- Karnataka attracts $16 million investment from Waters Corporation to set up a GCC in Bengaluru
- Mynampally and son join Congress in New Delhi
- YS Jagan launches Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, says free medical tests to all
- ISKCON sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi
- Committee again asks Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs water till Oct 15
- Kejriwal unveils 15-point winter action plan to combat air pollution
- Tirupati: Surge in pilgrim rush
Just In
Chiranjeevi launches Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ teaser
Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff is set to captivate audiences, especially his fans, this Dussehra with his upcoming movie, “Ganapath.”
Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff is set to captivate audiences, especially his fans, this Dussehra with his upcoming movie, “Ganapath.” Directed by Vikas Bahl and featuring Kriti Sanon as the female lead, this pan-Indian film is releasing in theaters on October 20, 2023. The movie’s official teaser has just been released online, with Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi digitally launching the Telugu teaser and extending his best wishes to the team.
The teaser opens in a futuristic world devoid of hope and mercy. The people in this dystopian realm are oppressed by a ruthless ruler and his well-armed guards, eagerly awaiting a warrior to save them.
Tiger Shroff makes his entrance as a boxer, and Kriti Sanon joins in on the action. Amitabh Bachchan appears as a ritualistic figure, adding intrigue to the narrative.
For more details, the trailer is likely to provide additional information. The teaser impressively showcases thrilling action sequences. Produced by Vikas Bahl, JackkyBhagnani, VashuBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Good Co and Pooja Entertainment’s banners, the film boasts Vikram Montrose’s music.