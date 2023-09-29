Chiranjeevi launches Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ teaser

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff is set to captivate audiences, especially his fans, this Dussehra with his upcoming movie, “Ganapath.” Directed by Vikas Bahl and featuring Kriti Sanon as the female lead, this pan-Indian film is releasing in theaters on October 20, 2023. The movie’s official teaser has just been released online, with Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi digitally launching the Telugu teaser and extending his best wishes to the team.

The teaser opens in a futuristic world devoid of hope and mercy. The people in this dystopian realm are oppressed by a ruthless ruler and his well-armed guards, eagerly awaiting a warrior to save them.

Tiger Shroff makes his entrance as a boxer, and Kriti Sanon joins in on the action. Amitabh Bachchan appears as a ritualistic figure, adding intrigue to the narrative.

For more details, the trailer is likely to provide additional information. The teaser impressively showcases thrilling action sequences. Produced by Vikas Bahl, JackkyBhagnani, VashuBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Good Co and Pooja Entertainment’s banners, the film boasts Vikram Montrose’s music.