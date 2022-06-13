Chiranjeevi Lents His Voice For Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s ‘Bramhastra’ Telugu Trailer

It is all known that the Indian film industry's most-awaited movie Bramhastra Part One: Shiva's trailer is all set to be unveiled on 15th June, 2022… So, the makers already started their promotions and shared great news to all the netizens. The Telugu trailer of this movie has the great voice of Megastar Chiranjeevi and he introduced the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor by lending his voice. Director Ayan, producer Karan Johar and a few others dropped the special video showcasing Chiranjeevi's dubbing part and thanked him for his support!



Karan Johar

Along with sharing the video, Karan also wrote, "Welcome to Team Brahmāstra, Chiranjeevi Sir! So grateful and honoured to have you lend your voice to the Telugu version of the film. Making this family only stronger with your boundless talent and grandeur! Watch out for his great rendition of our Trailer in the Telugu version, out on June 15th! #Brahmastra".

In the video, Chiranjeevi is seen introducing Shiva aka Ranbir Kapoor with a powerful dialogue. "Aa Brahmāstram yokka vidhi thana arachethi rekalo chikkukundhi anna vishayam aa yuvakudike teliyadu. Athane Shiva."

Even Ayan Mukerji also shared this amazing video on his Instagram page and is seen taking blessing of this great actor…

He also penned a sweet note… "Chiranjeevi Garu & Brahmāstra. I have met Chiranjeevi Garu on just two occasions - once with Ranbir when we asked him to lend his voice for Brahmāstra in Telugu, and once when we recorded his iconic voice a few days ago - but the feeling he has left me with, will last forever. A Mega Star with Magic Energy - He made me feel so warm and so welcome, and was so positive about Brahmāstra - I cherish deeply having had the privilege to have met him on this journey! With utmost respect (and excitement)... I feel honoured to share that Chiranjeevi Garu is lending his Voice to our movie, and our Trailer in Telugu. To be in the Dub Studio with him, and to listen to his voice on our Trailer - will be one of my favourite memories on Brahmāstra! 2 days to go now...

Our Trailer out on June 15th!"

Earlier, Nagarjuna Akkineni is introduced as artist Anish and he holds the power of 1000 Nandi's having 'Nandi Astra'… Amitabh Bachchan is also essaying a prominent role and he is introduced as 'Guru' and holds the weapon of 'The Sword Of Light'.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format' and Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva and he will be assigned the task of protecting the world from the demons as he holds the supernatural powers being the reincarnation of Lord Shiva… It also has an ensemble cast of Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Dhruv, Saurav, Divyendu and Mouni Roy.

Bramhastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!