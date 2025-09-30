Chiranjeevi Shares Picture with Mega Heroes After Watching ‘They Call Him OG’

Famous actor Chiranjeevi watched the movie They Call Him OG with his family. He really liked the film and said it is a great gangster movie, as good as Hollywood films, with strong emotions.

He praised the director Sujeeth for making the movie so well. He also praised the lead actor Pawan Kalyan (Kalyan Babu) for his cool and strong performance. Chiranjeevi said fans got what they wanted from the film.

Chiranjeevi also liked the music by Thaman and the beautiful camera work by Ravi K. Chandran (@dop007). He said the editing and art were excellent too.

At the end, he congratulated producer Danayya and the whole team for working hard and making a great film.