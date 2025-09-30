  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Chiranjeevi Shares Picture with Mega Heroes After Watching ‘They Call Him OG’

Chiranjeevi Shares Picture with Mega Heroes After Watching ‘They Call Him OG’
x

Chiranjeevi Shares Picture with Mega Heroes After Watching ‘They Call Him OG’

Highlights

Actor Chiranjeevi praised the movie They Call Him OG for its strong story, great direction by Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan’s powerful performance, music by Thaman, and stunning visuals by Ravi K. Chandran.

Famous actor Chiranjeevi watched the movie They Call Him OG with his family. He really liked the film and said it is a great gangster movie, as good as Hollywood films, with strong emotions.

He praised the director Sujeeth for making the movie so well. He also praised the lead actor Pawan Kalyan (Kalyan Babu) for his cool and strong performance. Chiranjeevi said fans got what they wanted from the film.

Chiranjeevi also liked the music by Thaman and the beautiful camera work by Ravi K. Chandran (@dop007). He said the editing and art were excellent too.

At the end, he congratulated producer Danayya and the whole team for working hard and making a great film.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick