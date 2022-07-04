Chiyaan Vikram Is Introduced As Aditya Karikalan, The Chola Crown Prince From Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

It is all known that ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan movie is being made as a series and the first part is all set to hit the screens soon. Earlier, the makers unveiled the release date and also introduced the lead actors from the movie. Off late, they dropped the first look poster of Chiyaan Vikram and showcased him as a ferocious warrior and Chola Prince…

The makers dropped the first look poster of Aditya Karikalan aka Vikram from the movie on their official Twitter page and treated the fans of this ace actor… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam".

He looked awesome in the Chola Prince attire in complete regal avatar. He will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan and is seen in the war area looking terrific in the warrior attire riding a horse along with his sword.

Kollywood's young hero Jayam Ravi is essaying the role of Arulmozhi Varman. The earlier released poster showcased him in war area filled with wounds and blood marks. The background filled with fire and his warrior appeal holding the sword made the poster worth watching.

Karthi's poster shocked all and sundry with his deadly Vandhiyathevan appeal. He looked terrific in this poster sporting a black outfit and wearing an oversized red coat. His extended kajal and red and deadly makeup made him look totally different. He is seen along with his group and made us go jaw dropped with his long nails too.Well, even Trisha is also a part of this movie and is essaying the role of Kundavai. Finally comes, the beauty queen Aishwarya Rai who is essaying the role of Nandini.

This ambitious project of Mani Ratnam is being made basing a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie will showcase the story of great king Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

Ponniyan Selvan series is being directed by Mani Ratnam and is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Mani Ratnam under the Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies banners.

'Ponniyan Selvan' has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kishore, Riyaz Khan and Shobita Dhulipalla.

Ponniyan Selvan Part 1 movie will now be released in the theatres on 30th September, 2022!