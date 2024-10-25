Choreographer Jani Master Released on Bail After Month-Long Jail Stay

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, better known as Jani Master, was granted bail on Thursday, October 24, by the Telangana High Court. He was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail after spending over a month in custody. The charges stemmed from a sexual harassment complaint filed by a junior colleague.

Earlier this month, Jani Master was arrested in Goa under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. His assistant choreographer accused him of inappropriate behavior and harassment over a span of six years. The Narsingi police, part of the Cyberabad Commissionerate, charged him under the Pocso Act in September following the complaint.

The victim, who is 21 years old, claimed that Jani Master had been abusing her for years, both sexually and mentally. She also alleged that he had threatened her with violence if she ever reported the incidents. According to her, the harassment occurred during rehearsals and photoshoots, adding to the distress she endured.

The High Court granted bail with specific conditions. Jani Master is prohibited from contacting the victim or attempting to influence any legal proceedings.

Following his arrest, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took action by suspending his National Award for Best Choreography for the song Megham Karukkat from the film Thiruchitrambalam, starring Dhanush.