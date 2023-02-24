Cocaine Bear Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and Other Torrent sites

After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest.-

Cocaine Bear is a 2023 American black comedy horror film[1][3] directed and co-produced by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden. It is loosely inspired by the true story of the "Cocaine Bear", an American black bear that ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine in 1985. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, Matthew Rhys, and Ray Liotta in one of his final performances before his death

