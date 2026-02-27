Confidence and health matter more than size zero: Mrunal Thakur

Actress Mrunal Thakur has once again won hearts for speaking honestly about body image and self-acceptance. The actress has made it clear that she is not chasing the size-zero ideal often associated with glamour in the film industry, choosing instead to prioritise health, confidence, and personal well-being.

Mrunal revealed that she is frequently questioned about her weight in Hindi cinema, where unrealistic beauty standards continue to dominate conversations around female actors. However, she pointed out a refreshing contrast in her experience within Telugu cinema. According to the actress, Telugu audiences have embraced her exactly as she is, appreciating her glamour, screen presence, and natural charm without imposing rigid expectations.

Sharing her perspective, Mrunal stated that staying fit and healthy matters far more to her than fitting into predefined beauty templates. She believes that confidence comes from self-acceptance and comfort in one’s own skin, rather than external validation or societal pressure. By embracing her natural body type, the actress says she feels more secure, confident, and empowered than ever before in her career.

Currently, Mrunal is receiving widespread appreciation for her stunning appearance in the latest song from the upcoming film Dacoit, where she stars opposite Adivi Sesh. Fans have flooded social media with compliments, praising her effortless elegance, screen presence, and radiant confidence in the song.

As she continues to build a strong presence across multiple film industries, Mrunal Thakur’s message resonates with many young fans who look up to her not just for her performances, but also for her authenticity and self-belief. With several exciting projects lined up, the actress is clearly carving her own path—on her own terms—proving that real glamour begins with confidence, health, and self-respect.