‘Coolie’ disappoints, but Soubin Sahir & Rachitha Ram shine bright

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Coolie has turned out to be a letdown for fans and audiences alike. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film was expected to be a high-octane entertainer, but many felt it failed to deliver due to weak writing and inconsistent execution. Despite its massive star-studded cast, Coolie is being criticized for not living up to the hype, with several characters wasted in underwhelming roles.

Prominent names like Upendra, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, and Shruthi Haasan drew sharp criticism for poorly written parts. Even Aamir Khan’s cameo, which was anticipated to create a stir, failed to leave an impact. Nagarjuna, who played the main antagonist, was sidelined in terms of audience discussion as the spotlight shifted unexpectedly to two other actors.

Malayalam actor Soubin Sahir has emerged as the biggest takeaway from Coolie. His electrifying screen presence, powerful performance, and energetic dance sequences have made him a surprise package of the film. Even before the release, Soubin had raised expectations, and with the final output, he managed to exceed them, winning hearts across industries. This success may soon open doors for him in Telugu cinema, where several Malayalam actors are already making a mark.

Joining him in the spotlight is young Kannada actress Rachitha Ram. Though her role appeared simple on the surface, the way Lokesh Kanagaraj designed her character brought out a striking transformation on screen. Her performance has been widely appreciated, and fans were impressed by her unexpected range. Rachitha, who made her Telugu debut with Super Machhi, faced a setback as the film didn’t do well at the box office. However, Coolie might just be the turning point she needed to revive her career in Telugu cinema.

While Coolie as a film may not go down as one of Rajinikanth or Lokesh Kanagaraj’s finest works, it has undoubtedly given Soubin Sahir and Rachitha Ram a much-deserved platform to shine. For these two performers, the film might mark the beginning of a promising new chapter in their careers.



