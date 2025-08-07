  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Coolie Movie Advance Booking Opens in Kerala from August 8 – Special FDFS on August 14

Coolie Movie Advance Booking Opens in Kerala from August 8 – Special FDFS on August 14
x

Coolie Movie Advance Booking Opens in Kerala from August 8 – Special FDFS on August 14

Highlights

Advance ticket booking for Rajinikanth's Coolie begins in Kerala on August 8 at 10:30 AM. Special First Day First Show scheduled at 6 AM on August 14. Fans across India are eagerly waiting!

Good news for all Rajinikanth fans, particularly those in Kerala. The advance booking for the movie Coolie will start in Kerala on August 8 at 10:30 AM.

Ieralits can start booking their tickets from tomorrow on ticket apps or theatre websites.

A special early morning show will be screened at 6:00 AM on the release day, i.e, August 14.

Many fans are excited to watch the first show on the first day.

People in other states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are also waiting for ticket bookings to commence.

Because the film stars Rajinikanth and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, tickets might sell out fast.

So keep checking your favorite booking apps to get your tickets early!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick