Coolie Movie Advance Booking Opens in Kerala from August 8 – Special FDFS on August 14

Good news for all Rajinikanth fans, particularly those in Kerala. The advance booking for the movie Coolie will start in Kerala on August 8 at 10:30 AM.

Ieralits can start booking their tickets from tomorrow on ticket apps or theatre websites.

A special early morning show will be screened at 6:00 AM on the release day, i.e, August 14.

Many fans are excited to watch the first show on the first day.

People in other states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are also waiting for ticket bookings to commence.

Because the film stars Rajinikanth and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, tickets might sell out fast.

So keep checking your favorite booking apps to get your tickets early!