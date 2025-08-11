Coolie Review by Umair Sandhu: Rajinikanth Shines in One-Man Show

Umair Sandhu, from the Overseas Censor Board, says Coolie is mostly about Rajinikanth’s great acting. He is the main star and steals the show.

The other actors also did a good job. But the story and script are just okay.

The best part of the movie is the climax and the last 20 minutes.

Umair gives the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars and says you should watch it.