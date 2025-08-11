  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Coolie Review by Umair Sandhu: Rajinikanth Shines in One-Man Show

Coolie Review by Umair Sandhu: Rajinikanth Shines in One-Man Show
x

Coolie Review by Umair Sandhu: Rajinikanth Shines in One-Man Show

Highlights

Rajinikanth steals the show in Coolie, says Umair Sandhu of Overseas Censor Board. Strong supporting cast, average story, but a powerful climax. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Umair Sandhu, from the Overseas Censor Board, says Coolie is mostly about Rajinikanth’s great acting. He is the main star and steals the show.

The other actors also did a good job. But the story and script are just okay.

The best part of the movie is the climax and the last 20 minutes.

Umair gives the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars and says you should watch it.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick